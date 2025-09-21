Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Sunday, September 21, unveiling what he described as the dawn of a new economic chapter with the rollout of GST 2.0. Calling it the start of a "Bachat Utsav", a festival of savings, the Prime Minister said the reforms aim to ease financial pressure on households while boosting India’s appeal as a global investment hub. He added that the measures would foster entrepreneurship and ensure that every state advances together in the nation's development journey. "From tomorrow, the nation will celebrate GST Bachat Utsav. Your savings will increase, and you will be able to buy your favourite things. This reform will benefit every section of society," PM Modi said in his address. New GST Rate FAQs: Why Haven’t All Medicines Been Fully Exempted From GST? Which Life Insurance Policies Are Exempted? Clearing Your Doubts Before the New Rates Kick In.

PM Narendra Modi Addresses Nation Ahead of GST 2.0 Implementation

My address to the nation. https://t.co/OmgbHSmhsi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 21, 2025

‘GST Bachat Utsav’ Will Benefit All Sections of Society: PM Modi

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "From tomorrow in the nation, 'GST Bachat Utsav' will commence. Your savings will increase and you will be able to buy your favourite things...'GST Bachat Utsav' will benefit all sections of the society..." (Source: DD News) pic.twitter.com/iZcBa0bSM4 — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2025

‘Sabka Muh Meetha Hoga’, Says PM Modi

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "Tyohaaro ke iss mausam mein sabka muh meetha hoga. Desh ke har pariwar ki khushiya badhegi... I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to millions of families across the country for the Next Generation GST reforms and… pic.twitter.com/by2clKMGPR — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2025

PM Modi Says Most Everyday Items Will Become Cheaper

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "In the new form, there will now be only 5% and 18% tax slabs. This means that most everyday items will become cheaper. Food items, medicines, soap, brush, paste, health and life insurance, many such goods and services will either be… pic.twitter.com/8XGMI3YpBW — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2025

‘Savings Will Increase, Daily Items Will Be Cheaper’: PM Modi

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "...We are moving forward by following the mantra of 'Nagrik Devo Bhava' and we can see its reflection in the next generation's GST reforms. If we combine the income tax exemption and the GST exemption, the decisions made in one year… pic.twitter.com/XdkoE8YX1p — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2025

