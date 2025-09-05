Today, September 5, Tata Motors said that it will cut passenger vehicle prices ranging between INR 75,000 and INR 1.45 lakh effective September 22. The move is aimed at passing on the full benefit of the GST reduction to customers. According to a PTI report, the Mumbai-based auto major said that its small car Tiago will see a price drop of INR 75,000, Tigor INR 80,000, and Altroz INR 1.10 lakh. Additionally, the price of the compact SUV Punch will come down by INR 85,000, Nexon by INR 1.55 lakh, and Safari and Harrier will see a price cut of INR 1.45 and 1.40 lakh each. New GST Rates: Goods and Services Reforms Can Further Lower Inflation, Allow RBI To Cut Repo Rate by Another 25 Basis Points in 2025.

Tata Motors To Cut Prices by up to INR 1.45 Lakh From Sept 22

#NextGenGSTReforms | @TataMotors, India’s leading automotive manufacturer, today announced that it will pass on the full benefit of the recent GST reduction on its cars and SUVs to customers, effective 22nd September 2025, the date the revised GST rates come into effect.… pic.twitter.com/2DgLVn7HIo — DD News (@DDNewslive) September 5, 2025

