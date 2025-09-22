Mahindra Auto brings extra savings on its vehicles like THAR ROXX, XUV 700, and Bolero Neo. In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on September 22, 2025, the automaker said, “More Than GST Savings on Mahindra SUVs. Total benefits up to INR 2.56 lakh.” The offer includes GST savings along with additional benefits on select models. The Mahindra THAR ROXX comes with a new price starting at INR 12.25 lakh (ex-showroom), offering GST savings of up to INR 1.33 lakh and additional benefits up to INR 20,000. The Mahindra XUV 700 starts at INR 13.66 lakh (ex-showroom) with GST savings up to INR 1.43 lakh and additional benefits worth INR 81,000. For customers looking for the Mahindra Bolero Neo, the price begins at INR 8.92 lakh (ex-showroom), with GST savings up to INR 1.27 lakh and extra benefits of INR 1.29 lakh. Skoda Kodiaq Lounge Price, Specifications and Features, Know All About New 5-Seater SUV Variant Launched in India.

Mahindra Offers Total Benefits up to INR 2.56 Lakh on Select SUVs

GST saves you some. We give you more. Get total benefits up to 2.56 lakh* on Mahindra SUVs. pic.twitter.com/kbKugzp43t — Mahindra Automotive (@Mahindra_Auto) September 22, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Mahindra Automotive). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

