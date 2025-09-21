KTM India has announced a price cut for its motorcycles to pass on the benefit of reduced GST rates to its customers. In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on September 21, the automaker said, “Go full throttle, get full GST benefits! With GST reduction benefits of up to ₹20,000, your dream KTM is now closer than ever." The KTM 160 Duke is now priced at INR 1.70 lakh, down from INR 1.84 lakh. The KTM 200 Duke gets a new price of INR 1.91 lakh, reduced from INR 2.07 lakh. The KTM 250 Duke now costs INR 2.12 lakh, previously priced at INR 2.30 lakh, while the KTM 250 Adventure sees a drop from INR 2.60 lakh to INR 2.40 lakh. GST Rate Cuts: Maruti Suzuki Announces GST Benefit for Customers Across Its Lineup, Effective September 22, 2025.

KTM Bike Price in India

Go full throttle, get full GST benefits! 🔥 With GST reduction benefits of up to ₹20,000, your dream KTM is now closer than ever. Which one’s your pick? 👀#KTM #KTMIndia #ReadyToRace pic.twitter.com/lNuwxF3Nd9 — KTM India (@India_KTM) September 21, 2025

