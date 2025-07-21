MG M9, the electric MPV from MG Motors, is launched today in India. The MG M9 is launched in India at an introductory price of INR 69.90 lakh. The company said, “Luxury spoke in design. It whispered in comfort. Now, it unveils the Final Expression. The MG M9 at an introductory price of INR 69.90 Lakh.” The new MPV from MG brings luxury, comfort, and performance for Indian customers. The MG M9 is powered by a 90kWh battery that delivers 245PS of power and 350Nm of torque. As per reports, it offers a range of 548 km on a single charge. Tesla Retro-Futuristic Diner Expansion: Elon Musk Announces Plans To Expand Tesla’s Food and Entertainment Hubs to Major Cities at Supercharger Sites.

MG M9 Electric MPV Is Launched in India

MG M9 Electric MPV is now on sale ✅ Priced at Rs 69.9 lakh ✅ Imported as kits from China, assembled in India ✅ One fully loaded version. Deliveries from 10th Aug ✅ 2nd row seats offer 16-way adjustment, eight massage settings, ventilation, and heating; controlled by the… pic.twitter.com/3Y0XazL3Mh — Bunny Punia (@BunnyPunia) July 21, 2025

