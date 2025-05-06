MG Windsor EV Pro, the new electric car from Morris Garages, has been launched in India with a claimed range of up to 449 km on a single charge. The new MG Windsor EV Pro comes with a 50.6 kWh battery that is capable of generating a maximum of 134 hp power and 200 Nm of peak torque. The new Windsor EV Pro comes with Level 2-ADAS 2 V2L (vehicle-to-load) and V2V functions. Besides, it has several other features for comfort and driving. MG Windsor EV Pro price starts at INR 17.50 lakh (ex-showroom), valid for first 8,000 bookings. Jeep Wrangler Willys ’41 Edition Price, Specifications and Features, Know All About Newly Launched Heritage-Inspired Limited Edition SUV.

MG Windsor EV Arrives in India at Starting Price of INR

