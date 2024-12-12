MG Motor India announced that it achieved the milestone of MG Charge. The company posted, "The journey to install 1000 EV chargers in 1000 days continues." The UK-based automobile company also partnered with BML Munjal University (BMU). It said it successfully installed an EV charging infrastructure at the university's campus for faculty convenience and let staff charge their EVs. Morris Garages India said the collaboration reflected a shared vision with BMU for innovation and sustainability. Bhavish Aggarwal Announces New Feature ‘Service Status?’ To Let Users Track Real Time Service Updates of Their Scooter on Ola Electric App.

MG Motor India Announced Partnership With BMU, Installed EV Chargers at University Campus

⚡️Another milestone achieved with MG Charge! ⚡️ The journey to install 1000 EV chargers in 1000 days continues. We’re proud to partner with @BMLUniv by successfully installing EV charging infrastructure at their campus for the easy convenience of their faculty and staff to charge… pic.twitter.com/FsfMsTRWtD — Morris Garages India (@MGMotorIn) December 12, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)