Elon Musk said he would expand Tesla's "retro-futuristic diner" to major cities. The tech billionaire also said he would expand the Supercharger sites on long-distance routes. He posted, "An island of good food, good vibes & entertainment, all while Supercharging!" Elon Musk's post highlighted that his Tesla would create hubs where people can charge their vehicles and get food and entertainment, like traditional gas stations, but with modern features like a large movie screen, a unique atmosphere and more to improve the overall customer experience. Grok 4 New Feature Update: Elon Musk’s xAI Introduces ‘Quick Answer’ and ‘Think Harder’ Features to Latest Grok AI Chatbot for Faster, Smarter Responses.

Elon Musk Says 'Retro-Futuristic Diner' Expanding to Major Cities at Supercharger Sites

If our retro-futuristic diner turns out well, which I think it will, @Tesla will establish these in major cities around the world, as well as at Supercharger sites on long distance routes. An island of good food, good vibes & entertainment, all while Supercharging! https://t.co/zmbv6GfqKf — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 21, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)