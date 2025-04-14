UK-based MG Motors (Morris Garages) confirmed a new model, Cyber X, will launch soon. The automobile company shared MG Cyber X teaser images online, showing a boxy design and glowing "MG" logo. The silhouette images showed two connected light strips on the front and rear and two small lights (DRLs) on the front. MG Cyber X was teased ahead of the Shanghai Motor Show. The SUV will launch alongside the updated MG Cyberster between April and May in Shanghai. Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Launched in India at INR 48.99 Lakh; Check Specifications and Features of New VW Flagship SUV.

MG Cyber X SUV Teaser Images Dropped Online

Something bold is on the horizon.#CyberX pic.twitter.com/sQcd0QHOdj — MG Motor UK (@MGmotor) April 14, 2025

