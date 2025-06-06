Mini India has launched an 'all-electric Mini Countryman JCW Pack', an EV SUV priced at INR 62 lakh (ex-showroom), with only 20 units available exclusively online. MINI Countryman E John Cooper Works is a special edition SUV that will be sold online through the Mini online shop. It comes with a 66.45kWh battery capable of delivering maximum 204 bhp power and 250Nm torque. Mini Countryman E John Cooper Works Pack offers up to 462 km range and achieves 0 to 100 km in 8.6 seconds. The SUV features JCW styling and 19-inch alloys and is available in Legend Grey and Midnight Black. The cabin includes eco-friendly materials, a 240mm OLED display, OS 9, a “Hey MINI” voice assistant, and a Harman Kardon sound system. Hyundai Verna SX+ Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Check All About New Hyundai Compact Sedan Launched in India.

Mini Countryman E John Cooper Works Pack Price Revealed

