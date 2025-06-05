New Delhi, June 5: The Hyundai Verna SX+ variant is launched in India with manual and iVT transmission options. Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) introduces its new SX+ variant with various upgrades and features. The Hyundai Verna SX+ price in India starts at INR 13,79,300 (ex-showroom). It comes with various safety, comfort, and tech features that are in the price range to offer an enhanced driving experience.

Alongside the Hyundai Verna SX+, the South Korean automobile giant launched an additional accessory - a wired-to-wireless adaptor. It enables wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for Hyundai Verna and other models, including Hyundai Aura, Hyundai Alcazar, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Hyundai Venue, Hyundai Venue N Line and Hyundai Exter.

Hyundai Verna SX+ Engine, Features and Other Specifications

Hyundai Verna SX+ is only available in a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine that can deliver 115 hp power and 144 Nm of peak torque. The engine of the SX+ variant of the compact sedan is mated with an MT and iVT transmission. However, the iVT variant will cost INR 15.04 lakh (ex-showroom). The manual transmission variant offers up to 18.6 kmpl mileage and the iVT variant can achieve up to 19.6 kmpl.

Hyundai Verna SX+ has ventilated and heated front seats, an 8-speaker Bose sound system, leatherette upholstery, LED headlamps and parking sensors on the front. The new Verna SX+ variant comes with an 8-inch infotainment system and a digital driver's display. The new sedan comes with a Global NCAP 5-star safety rating as well.

Hyundai Motor India Limited's Whole-Time Director and COO, Tarun Garg, said, "The introduction of the new Verna SX+ variant aligns with our goal to democratize premium features and elevate ownership experience for our customers. Additionally, the Wired to Wireless Adapter reaffirms our commitment to offering accessible and advanced connectivity solutions across our product range."

