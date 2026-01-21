OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has criticised Elon Musk’s remark about not using ChatGPT. Referring to reports of nine deaths allegedly caused by the AI chatbot, along with five alleged suicides involving teens and adults, Elon Musk said, “Don’t let your loved ones use ChatGPT.” Sam Altman hit back, saying, “Sometimes you complain about ChatGPT being too restrictive, and then in cases like this you claim it is too relaxed. Almost a billion people use it, and some of them may be in very fragile mental states.” The OpenAI CEO further said that the company was working on the issue and felt a huge responsibility. He added that the tragic incidents deserved to be treated with respect. Altman said that protecting vulnerable users while enabling broad benefit is difficult, citing over 50 Autopilot-linked deaths, calling Tesla’s release unsafe, criticising Grok decisions, and remarking that accusations often mirror confessions. Elon Musk Criticises Sam Altman Over OpenAI Compensation, Says ‘What a Liar’.

Sam Altman Takes on Elon Musk Over ChatGPT Death Remarks

Sometimes you complain about ChatGPT being too restrictive, and then in cases like this you claim it's too relaxed. Almost a billion people use it and some of them may be in very fragile mental states. We will continue to do our best to get this right and we feel huge… https://t.co/U6r03nsHzg — Sam Altman (@sama) January 20, 2026

