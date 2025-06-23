Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced on Sunday, June 22, the official launch of Tesla’s highly anticipated robotaxi service in Austin, Texas, with rides available for a flat fee of USD 4.20. Taking to X, Musk confirmed, “The @Tesla_AI robotaxi launch begins in Austin this afternoon with customers paying a $4.20 flat fee!” The initial rides were confined to a small area in Austin, Tesla’s hometown, and each vehicle was monitored by an employee onboard. The initial rides were open to invited users only, with customers sharing their first-hand experiences and videos online, showcasing the fully autonomous rides. User @BLKMDL3 posted videos showing the vehicle navigating independently, stating it was an “incredible first ride.” Another user, @TobiMuelhauser, hailed the launch as historic, sharing a video by fan account holder Herbert Ong, who highlighted the car’s autonomous parking and seamless driving. Each trip featured an employee onboard to monitor the system as the robotaxi navigated independently with no driver behind the wheel. Tesla Robotaxi Launch Set for June 22, 2025 in US, Elon Musk’s Company To Enter ‘Golden Era’ of Autonomous Driving, Says Wedbush Analyst Dan Ives.

Elon Musk Announces Launch of Tesla Robotaxi in Austin

The @Tesla_AI robotaxi launch begins in Austin this afternoon with customers paying a $4.20 flat fee! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 22, 2025

Customer Praises Speed Bump Handling of Tesla Robotaxi

Getting dropped off in the RoboTaxi! Incredible first ride @Tesla_AI pic.twitter.com/AMxUBOxDJw — Zack (@BLKMDL3) June 22, 2025

Robotaxi slows down really nice for speed bumps. Extremely smooth stops as well pic.twitter.com/H8R2pXllWB — Zack (@BLKMDL3) June 22, 2025

Customer Calls Tesla Robotaxi Launch a Historic Day

What a historic day, Teslas can now drive fully autonomous and be your taxi with the new Robotaxi app 🔥 Thank you @herbertong for taking us with you in the very first public ride 🤖🫶🏻 pic.twitter.com/FxtjAZKrJp — Tobi Mülhauser 🍕 (@TobiMuelhauser) June 22, 2025

Tesla Robotaxi in Quicksilver, Says Tesla Investor

