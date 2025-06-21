Tesla Robotaxi Launch Set for June 22, 2025 in US, Elon Musk’s Company To Enter ‘Golden Era’ of Autonomous Driving, Says Wedbush Analyst Dan Ives

Elon Musk's Tesla is set to launch its robotaxi on June 22, 2025 (tomorrow) in the United States. According to Wedbush analyst Dan Ives, Tesla's push to autonomous driving could lead to a USD 1 trillion opportunity and a major shift in AI-driven innovation, starting a 'golden era' for driverless taxis in the country. Tesla FSD (Full-Self Driving) has become popular since its launch; however, robotaxis would significantly shift in the company's future goals. According to a report by the New York Post, the exact date could change amid safety concerns. The report said Elon Musk claimed that Tesla robots and self-driving cars could make the company reach a USD 30 trillion market value. Mahindra Thar Facelift Spotted Testing: New Design Modifications, Updated Interior and More Expected From Thar 3-Door Facelift.

Tesla Robotaxi Launching Tomorrow, on June 22, 2025 in the United States

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives believes Tesla’s push into autonomous driving could unlock a $1 trillion opportunity. As Tesla prepares to launch its robotaxi service in Austin on June 22, Ives called it the beginning of a “golden era of autonomous” for the company, signaling a major… pic.twitter.com/PkSoFzYr6s — Benzinga (@Benzinga) June 21, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)