    Tesla Robotaxi Launch Set for June 22, 2025 in US, Elon Musk’s Company To Enter ‘Golden Era’ of Autonomous Driving, Says Wedbush Analyst Dan Ives

    Tesla is set to launch its highly anticipated robotaxi service in the US on June 22, 2025, marking a significant step in autonomous driving for the future. Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said Elon Musk’s company would enter a ‘golden era’ of innovation that could unlock a USD 1 trillion market opportunity.

    Tesla Robotaxi Launch Set for June 22, 2025 in US, Elon Musk’s Company To Enter ‘Golden Era’ of Autonomous Driving, Says Wedbush Analyst Dan Ives
    Tesla Robotaxi (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)
    Socially Team Latestly| Jun 21, 2025 11:53 AM IST

    Elon Musk's Tesla is set to launch its robotaxi on June 22, 2025 (tomorrow) in the United States. According to Wedbush analyst Dan Ives, Tesla's push to autonomous driving could lead to a USD 1 trillion opportunity and a major shift in AI-driven innovation, starting a 'golden era' for driverless taxis in the country. Tesla FSD (Full-Self Driving) has become popular since its launch; however, robotaxis would significantly shift in the company's future goals. According to a report by the New York Post, the exact date could change amid safety concerns. The report said Elon Musk claimed that Tesla robots and self-driving cars could make the company reach a USD 30 trillion market value. Mahindra Thar Facelift Spotted Testing: New Design Modifications, Updated Interior and More Expected From Thar 3-Door Facelift.

    Tesla Robotaxi Launching Tomorrow, on June 22, 2025 in the United States

    (SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

    Elon Musk Tesla CEO Elon Musk Tesla FSD Tesla Full Self Driving Software Tesla Full Self-Driving Tesla Robotaxi Tesla Robotaxi launch Tesla Robotaxi launch date Tesla Robotaxi Release Date
