Volkswagen teasers to unveil a new "GT" car in India, which is expected to be the Volkswagen GT Polo. The company shared a short teaser video with the "GT" brand; the date was 21.3.2024. There are no other details available about the upcoming Volkswagen car. In the official teaser, the company only wrote, "Get. Set. GT. Stay tuned for the unveil tomorrow. ". In the official announcement on X, users responded, "If it is Polo GT, please book one for me already". The German automobile company responded to this comment, "Please stay tuned to our social media handles and website for updates." India Now Home to Over 150 Two-Wheeler EV Startups As Result of Conductive Government Policies and Incentives Towards Green Future: Report.

Volkswagen To Unveil New GT Model (Watch Video):

