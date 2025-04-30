As per guidelines from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks in Bengaluru will remain closed on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in observance of Basava Jayanti and Akshaya Tritiya. However, banks in other states will remain open, as these holidays are specific to Karnataka. Basava Jayanti honours the birth anniversary of Basavanna, a revered 12th-century philosopher, while Akshaya Tritiya is considered an auspicious day for new ventures and investments, especially the purchase of gold. Customers in Bengaluru are advised to complete essential banking tasks in advance, as in-branch services will not be available on the holiday. Online banking services, however, will remain accessible nationwide for financial transactions. It is recommended that customers verify holiday schedules with their nearest bank branch for accurate information. Bank Holidays in May 2025: Banks To Remain Closed for 12 Days This Month, Check Complete List of Bank Holiday Dates Before Planning Banking Tasks.

