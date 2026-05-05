BHEL Share Price Today, May 5, 2026: Stocks of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited Open in Green in Early Trade, Check Latest Price on NSE

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Shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (NSE: BHEL) opened on a positive note today, May 5. As the stock market opened for business, stocks of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (NSE: BHEL) were trading at INR 385.30 and grew by INR 8.25 or 2.19 per cent. According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website, shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (NSE: BHEL) saw their 52-week high of INR 399 on May 4 this year. Ideaforge Technology Limited Share Price Today, May 5, 2026.

BHEL Share Price Today, May 5, 2026

BHEL stocks opened on a positive note today (Photo Credits: NSE)

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2026 09:54 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).