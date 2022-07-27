Credit Suisse named Ulrich Koerner as its new chief executive on Wednesday and announced a strategic review as it struggles to recover from a series of scandals. This comes after Pressure had been mounting on Chief Executive Thomas Gottstein for months over the scandals and losses racked up during his two-year tenure that have hammered shares and angered investors.

Check Tweet:

