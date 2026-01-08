Google has announced a major overhaul of Gmail, marking what it calls the beginning of the platform’s “Gemini era.” In a post on X, Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai reflected on Gmail’s launch on April 1, 2004, saying that more than two decades later, the service is being reimagined with artificial intelligence at its core. "We launched Gmail on April Fool’s Day in 2004. 20+ years later, we’re bringing Gmail into the Gemini era. AI Overviews, Suggested personalized replies, Proof read, AI Inbox with new streamlined views and suggested topics to catch-up on and loads more," Pichai wrote. The update introduces a broad set of AI-driven features aimed at making email faster and more intuitive to manage. Among them are AI Overviews, a redesigned inbox with streamlined views, and suggested topics that help users quickly catch up on important conversations. Gmail will also surface smarter, more personalised reply suggestions, generated by Gemini, that adapt to the context, tone, and intent of ongoing email threads.

Sundar Pichai Announces Gemini Era for Gmail

We launched Gmail on April Fool’s Day in 2004. 20+ years later, we’re bringing Gmail into the Gemini era. AI Overviews, Suggested personalized replies, Proof read, AI Inbox with new streamlined views and suggested topics to catch-up on and loads more, read the full details… — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) January 8, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Sundar Pichai). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)