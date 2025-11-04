Coal India Ltd (NSE: COALINDIA) shares traded marginally higher in early deals on Tuesday, November 4, after the company announced an interim dividend of INR 10.25 per share for its shareholders, the highest so far. The stock opened at INR 380.00 against the previous close of INR 388.55 and was trading at INR 378.35 by 10:15 AM, up 0.01%. The scrip’s 52-week high stands at INR 458.15, while the 52-week low is INR 349.25. The dividend announcement follows the state-run miner’s robust quarterly performance, with net profit jumping 101.79% YoY to INR 8,342.12 crore in September 2025. Its EBITDA surged 105.14% to INR 8,392.66 crore, while EPS nearly doubled to INR 13.54 from INR 6.71 a year earlier. Despite a 6.01% decline in net sales to INR 296.09 crore, the strong bottom-line growth underscores improved operational efficiency and higher realisations. Bharti Airtel Share Price Today, November 4: Bharti Airtel Stock Surges Over 2% in Early Trade After Board Approves 5% Additional Stake Acquisition in Indus Towers; Check Latest Price on NSE.

Coal India Shares Edge Up After INR 10.25 Interim Dividend Announcement

Coal India Share Price on NSE (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (NSE Website). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)