Bharti Airtel Ltd (NSE: BHARTIARTL) witnessed a sharp uptick in early trade on Tuesday, November 4, after its board approved acquiring an additional 5% stake in its telecom infrastructure arm, Indus Towers. The stock opened at INR 2,107.00 against the previous close of INR 2,074.00 and surged 2.29% to INR 2,121.40 by 9:50 AM. The scrip touched a fresh 52-week high of INR 2,135.60, while its 52-week low stands at INR 1,511.00. As of September 30, Bharti Airtel holds a 51.03% stake in Indus Towers, while public shareholders own 48.93%. The proposed stake acquisition, valued at over INR 5,000 crore based on Indus Towers’ Monday closing price of INR 382.70, will be completed in tranches depending on market conditions. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, November 4, 2025: Bharti Airtel, Zydus Lifesciences, and Cipla Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Tuesday.

Bharti Airtel Shares Jump 2% After Indus Towers Stake Approval

Bharti Airtel Share Price on NSE (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)

