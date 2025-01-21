The stocks of Dixon Technologies (India) Limited (NSE: Dixon) opened on a negative note today, January 21. In the early morning trade, Dixon Technologies (India) Limited (NSE: Dixon) was trading at INR 16,190 and saw a decline of INR 1369.45 or 7.80 per cent. Dixon Technologies (India) Limited (NSE: Dixon) had seen its 52-week high and low of INR 19,148.90 and INR 5,782.85 on December 17 and January 24 last year. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2025: Dixon Technologies, Tata Consultancy Services, Jammu and Kashmir Bank Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Tuesday.

Dixon Share Price Today

