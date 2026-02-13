Shares of KPIT Technologies (NSE: KPITTECH) tumbled sharply in early trade on February 13, 2026, reflecting heavy selling pressure across the technology sector. KPIT was trading at INR 821.20 on the NSE at 10:00 am IST, down INR 70.30 or 7.89 percent for the day. The steep decline comes amid a broader global tech rout triggered by weak US economic data and rising concerns over AI led revenue growth. Investor sentiment has turned cautious as fears of reduced overseas client spending weigh on export focused IT companies like KPIT Technologies. Why Tech Stocks Are Falling Today, February 13, 2026?

KPIT Share Price

