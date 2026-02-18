Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (NSE: ONGC) shares traded around INR 264.05, down about 2.87% in early February 18 trading, reflecting pressure from broader market volatility and oil price movements. ONGC’s stock has been sensitive to global crude dynamics, with prices of Brent and other benchmarks influencing investor sentiment. Earlier this week, the company reported robust quarterly earnings that beat expectations, but mixed market signals and profit-taking weighed on the share price. Analysts continue to watch crude trends and energy demand, which could drive further movement in ONGC stock in the near term. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, February 18, 2026: HAL, Vedanta, and Cochin Shipyard Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday.

ONGC Share Price Today

