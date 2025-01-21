Mumbai, January 21: As the Indian stock market gears up for another trading day, investors are keeping a close eye on key stocks that could drive the market momentum. Focus is expected on companies like Dixon Technologies (NSE: Dixon), Tata Consultancy Services (NSE: TCS), and Jammu and Kashmir Bank (NSE: J&KBANK), which have recently reported strong earnings. These stocks, among others, could see significant movement based on market trends and upcoming announcements. We at LatestLY list a few stocks to watch that may remain in the spotlight today.

According to CNBCTV18, investors should pay attention to stocks like Dixon Technologies, Oberoi Realty, Vodafone Idea, and Sunteck Realty, which are likely to influence the market’s direction on Tuesday. Additionally, Venus Remedies and TCS are also expected to remain in focus due to their recent performance and strategic moves. Let's take a closer look at the aforementioned stocks. Dixon Technologies Q3 FY25 Results: Electronics Manufacturer Net Profit Rises Over 100%, Revenue Up by 119%.

Stocks to Buy or Sell on January 21

Dixon Technologies (NSE: Dixon)

Dixon Technologies has reported a remarkable jump in its net profit, increasing by 119 per cent for the December 2024 quarter. The company's strong performance is driven by a doubling of its topline, reaching INR 10,553.7 crore. Investors will be keen to monitor if the growth trend continues in the coming quarters.

Tata Consultancy Services (NSE: TCS)

TCS has inaugurated a state-of-the-art delivery centre in Toulouse, France, to enhance its aerospace, manufacturing, and defence services. The facility, focusing on AI and machine learning, is expected to bolster TCS's position in the European market.

Jammu and Kashmir Bank (NSE: J&KBANK)

Jammu and Kashmir Bank reported a 26.3 per cent year-on-year increase in its net profit, bolstered by a solid growth in net interest income. The bank's strong financial performance for Q3 FY24 has gained investor attention, and analysts are optimistic about its continued growth trajectory. Zomato Q3 FY25 Results: Net Profit Declines 57% to INR 59 Crore, Revenue Increases by 64% to INR 5,404 Crore in 3rd Quarter of This Fiscal Year.

Oberoi Realty (NSE: OBEROIRLTY)

Oberoi Realty's third-quarter performance saw a significant 71.7 per cent YoY rise in net profit, driven by robust revenue growth. The company's strong operational performance, with a 68 per cent rise in EBITDA, will likely make it a key stock to track as real estate sector dynamics play out.

Vodafone Idea (NSE: IDEA)

Vodafone Idea has clarified reports regarding the INR 1 lakh crore AGR dues waiver, stating it has not received any communication from the government. Investors will be closely monitoring any updates on this issue, as it could have a significant impact on the telecom operator’s financial outlook.

Sunteck Realty (NSE: SUNTECK)

Sunteck Realty has posted a significant turnaround with a net profit of INR 42.5 crore for Q3 FY25, compared to a loss in the same quarter last year. With a 282 per cent YoY rise in revenue, the real estate company is expected to remain in focus, especially with a 40 per cent growth in sale bookings during the quarter.

Venus Remedies (NSE: VENUSREM)

Venus Remedies has renewed its European Good Manufacturing Practices certification for its manufacturing facility. This certification, covering oncology formulations, positions the company strongly for continued success in the European market, making it an important stock to watch in the pharmaceutical sector.

The stocks mentioned above are set to remain in the spotlight today as investors closely follow key developments across various sectors, including technology, banking, real estate, and pharmaceuticals. With strong earnings reports and strategic expansions, companies like Dixon Technologies, TCS, and Oberoi Realty are likely to attract significant attention. Meanwhile, updates on regulatory issues for Vodafone Idea and financial results for J&K Bank and Sunteck Realty could drive further market movements.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

