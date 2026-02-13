Shares of Tata Consultancy Services (NSE: TCS) declined sharply on February 13, 2026, tracking a global sell off in technology and software stocks. TCS was trading at INR 2,618.00 on the NSE at 9:51 am IST, down INR 132.10 or 4.80 percent for the day. The fall comes amid growing concerns over the pace of AI monetization, which has sparked a broader global software rout. Weak US economic data has further dampened sentiment, raising fears of reduced technology spending by overseas clients. As a major exporter to the US market, TCS remains vulnerable to global macroeconomic headwinds and shifting AI driven industry dynamics. Why Tech Stocks Are Falling Today, February 13, 2026?

TCS Share Price

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (NSE). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)