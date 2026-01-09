HDFC Bank Ltd (NSE: HDFCBank) shares traded lower in early deals on Thursday, January 9. The stock was quoted at INR 942.50 on the NSE, down INR 4.20 or 0.44% at 9:45 am IST. The mild decline comes as investors turn cautious ahead of the bank’s third-quarter earnings announcement scheduled for January 17. Market participants are closely watching asset quality, loan growth and margin trends, especially after recent volatility in banking stocks. Overall sentiment remains guarded in the near term. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 9, 2026: RVNL, BHEL, and Vedanta Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Friday.

HDFC Bank Share Price

