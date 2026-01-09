Mumbai, January 9: Indian equity markets are poised for a busy session on Friday, January 9, as several high-profile companies prepare to report their quarterly earnings, announce major contract wins, and undertake significant corporate restructuring. Shares of companies such as RVNL (NSE: RVNL), BHEL (NSE: BHEL), Vedanta (NSE: VEDL), Blue Dart Express (NSE: BLUEDART), RBL Bank (NSE: RBLBANK), among others, will be in the spotlight today, January 9, CNBC TV18 reported.

Investors are particularly focused on the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA), which is scheduled to release its third-quarter financial results today. This comes amid a broader market environment where sector-specific news, ranging from infrastructure developments to defense collaborations, is expected to drive individual stock volatility. Why Is the Stock Market Down Today?

Stocks to Buy or Sell on Friday, January 9, 2026:

RVNL (NSE: RVNL)

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited continues its positive momentum after securing a new contract from East Coast Railway valued at INR 201.23 crore. The project involves the third line between the Bondamunda and Orga stations. This addition further strengthens the company’s substantial order book, which has been a primary driver for the stock's performance over the last year.

BHEL (NSE: BHEL)

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited is in focus following two major developments: the resolution of an INR 184 crore tax dispute in its favour and the acquisition of an INR 5,400 crore order for a coal gasification project in Odisha. These developments are viewed as significant boosts to the company's financial health and operational pipeline. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 8, 2026: Infosys, Tata Steel and NCL Industries Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Thursday.

Vedanta (NSE: VEDL)

Vedanta remains a stock to watch as it continues to hover near its 52-week highs. The company’s ongoing efforts to demerge its business units and reduce debt levels remain the primary themes for long-term investors, while short-term movements are being dictated by global commodity price fluctuations.

Blue Dart Express (NSE: BLUEDART)

Analysts have highlighted Blue Dart as a potential stock for movement today, citing its leadership in the domestic express delivery market. The company is benefiting from improved e-commerce logistics demand and operational efficiencies, leading to recommendations for watchlists in the mid-cap segment.

RBL Bank (NSE: RBLBANK)

The private lender is being monitored for its retail loan growth and asset quality trends. As banking sector margins face pressure, RBL Bank's ability to maintain its NIMs (Net Interest Margins) while expanding its credit card and microfinance portfolios is a key point of interest for institutional buyers.

The current market sentiment remains cautious but observant as the earnings season begins to pick up pace. While global cues remain mixed, domestic institutional activity has been concentrated on companies showing strong order books and successful debt resolutions. Traders are monitoring technical levels across the mid-cap and large-cap segments, with several entities hitting fresh 52-week milestones earlier in the week.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 09, 2026 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).