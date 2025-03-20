Shares of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. (NSE: INDIGO) climbed 1.71 per cent in early trade on March 20, reaching INR 5,065.90 against the previous close of INR 4,980.55. The stock on Wednesday, March 19, hit a record high of INR 5,053.05, driven by strong passenger growth expectations for Q4FY25. IndiGo plans to expand aggressively, adding one aircraft per week until 2030, targeting a fleet of over 600 aircraft. The airline also aims to increase its international capacity share from 25 per cent to 40 per cent in the coming years. Additionally, plans to introduce widebody aircraft from FY25 and XLRs from FY26 will support its long-haul expansion strategy. Investors remain bullish as IndiGo strengthens its position in the global aviation market. GRSE Share Price Today, March 20: GRSE Stock Jumps 3% After PSU Defence Firm Signs First-Ever MoU With Nagaland Government.

