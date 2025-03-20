Shares of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd. (NSE: GRSE) jumped 3 per cent on March 20 after the PSU defence firm signed its first-ever MoU with the Nagaland government. The agreement involves supplying eight sets of Double Lane Modular Steel bridges to the state’s PWD department. During early trade, GRSE shares were trading at INR 1,679.40, up 2.32 per cent from the previous close of INR 1,641.35. The stock has seen significant movement, with a 52-week high of INR 2,833.80 and a low of INR 744.00. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, March 20, 2025: Wipro, Vedanta, Hyundai Motor Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Thursday.

GRSE Share Price Today, March 20:

GRSE Share Price Rises 3% on NSE (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)

