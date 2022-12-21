The celebrations of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Argentina are at their peak, and fans are overwhelmed. This can be witnessed in a recent video that went viral, which shows millions of Argentinians flocking to celebrate the World Cup winners in Buenos Aires, which led to Lionel Messi and his teammates being evacuated by a helicopter since there were so many fans celebrating on the streets. This disrupted the planned parade route of the World Cup winners on an open-top bus. Take a look at all the images and video from the spot. Lionel Messi Transfer News: PSG Look To Extend Star Forward’s Contract After Argentina’s FIFA World Cup 2022 Win.

