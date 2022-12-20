PSG are keen on extending Lionel Messi’s contract after Argentina’s FIFA World Cup 2022 win. Messi was in superb form for his country as he led from the front to fulfill his lifelong dream of winning the World Cup. Besides winning the World Cup, Messi also was named winner of the Golden Ball and he became the first player to win the award for being the best player of the tournament on two occasions. In an enthralling final, Messi was able to top his PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe’s effort, who scored a hattrick for France and became the first player in 56 years to achieve such a feat in a World Cup final. Lionel Messi and Other Players Avoid Freak Accident, Almost hit Overhead Cable on Top of Bus During Argentina’s FIFA World Cup 2022 Victory Parade (Watch Video)

Club president Nasser Al Khelaifi was present at the Lusail Stadium and he congratulated the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner for his success in Qatar. According to Goal.com, he also asked Messi for a meeting over his future at the club with the club set to offer a new contract. The Argentina captain had been in good form for the French champions prior to the World Cup and looked like he has settled down at his new club after a disastrous opening campaign following his sensational switch from Barcelona in 2021.

Messi’s current PSG contract runs out in 2023 and PSG will be hopeful of keeping him for atleast one more year. There also have been a lot of rumours linking the Argentine to a move to the MLS with David Beckham’s Inter Miami being a potential destination. But fans can expect the star player to stay back in France for the time being. Al Khelaifi is also keen on having Mbappe remain at the club with the star Frenchman signing a new deal earlier this year.

