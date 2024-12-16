PC Jeweller share price (NSE: PCJeweller) gained significant investor attention on December 16, 2024. PC Jewellers share price (NSE: PCJeweller) was trading at 18.29 at 10:15 AM , an increase of INR 0.87 or 4.99% from the previous session. The stock opened at INR 17.10, touched a high of INR 18.29, and maintained a low of INR 17.10 during the trading session till 10:15 AM. With a trading volume exceeding 7.24 million shares, investor activity was robust, reflecting optimism after the recent price surge. PC Jeweller’s market capitalisation now stands at approximately INR 987 crore, affirming its position in the gems and jewellery sector. The stock’s upward movement highlights growing interest, with analysts recommending careful evaluation of market trends before deciding whether to buy, hold, or sell. Stocks To Buy Today, December 16: Ganesh Dongre, Sumeet Bagadia Recommend These Shares To Buy on Monday.

PC Jeweller Share Price

PC Jeweller Share Price (Photo Credit: NSE)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)