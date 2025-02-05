Shantanu Naidu, who served as close confident manager for the late Ratan Tata, announced his new position as General Manager, Head of strategic Initiatives at Tata Motors. The 32-year-old expressed his happiness to join the new top position at the automobile company. Shantanu Naidu shared an emotional post on LinkedIn, "I remember when my father used to walk home from the Tata motors plant, in his white shirt and navy pants, and I would wait for him in the window. It comes full circle now:" The millennial was a good friend of Ratan Tata and has made a significant career move. He also shared his pic with Tata Nano, paying homage and respect to the late Rata Tata's vision of affordable mobility for the middle class in India. Nestle Considers Launching Starbucks Ready-To-Drink Coffee in India’s Retail Market, Says Report.

