Ratan Tata is remembered across the country on his first death anniversary on October 9, 2025. The former chairman of the Tata Group passed away in Mumbai on October 9, 2024, at the age of 86. He was born on December 28, 1937. Ratan Tata is widely respected for his role in transforming the Indian industry. Known for his vision and values, he led the Tata Group through major expansions and global recognition. His legacy continues to inspire generations of business leaders, entrepreneurs, and citizens. Tata Motors paid tribute on Ratan Tata’s death anniversary and said, “A guiding light, forever in our hearts.” The company further added, “A life that inspired millions. A legacy that will live forever.” Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Pralhad Joshi also paid tribute to Ratan Tata's legacy. Ratan Tata Death Anniversary 2025: Nation Pays Tribute to Visionary Leader Who Transformed Indian Industry.

Ratan Tata Death Anniversary

A guiding light, forever in our hearts. pic.twitter.com/ejRm2ikng7 — Tata Motors Cars (@TataMotors_Cars) October 9, 2025

