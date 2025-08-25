The Indian stock market will be closed on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, for Ganesh Chaturthi. There will be no trading or settlement in stocks, derivatives, securities lending and borrowing (SLB) segments on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE on August 27. Both sessions, morning and evening, of the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) will remain closed on August 27. Ganesh Chaturthi is a festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha. The festival holds immense importance in Hinduism and is one of the most important festivals in the country. Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Open With Gains As Potential Rate Cut in US Boosts Sentiment.

Stock Market Holiday on August 27?

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)