Suzlon Energy Ltd (NSE: SUZLON) saw its share price rise by 0.93% to INR 67.33 in early trade on June 9, reflecting continued investor confidence after strong Q4 earnings and a recent promoter block deal. The stock opened at INR 67.75, touched an intraday high of INR 68.30, and dipped to a low of INR 67.00. With a market capitalisation of INR 92,090 crore and a P/E ratio of 44.70, Suzlon remains a key player in India’s renewable energy sector. The stock’s 52-week range spans from INR 46.15 to INR 86.04, highlighting recent market volatility. Indian Stock Market Today: Sensex Rises 379 Points, Nifty Up 116 Points in Early Trade, IT and PSU Banks Lead. Suzlon Energy Share Price Today, June 9 Suzlon Energy Share Price Today, June 9

