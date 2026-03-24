Tata Power Company Ltd share price (NSE: TATAPOWER) edged higher in early trade on March 24, 2026, tracking the broader market’s positive momentum. The stock was trading at INR 388.45 at 10:07 am IST, up INR 1.50 or 0.39 percent. Gains were modest compared to benchmark indices, but the stock remained supported by steady investor interest in the power and renewable energy space. Analysts highlight Tata Power’s expanding clean energy portfolio and stable fundamentals as key positives, while near-term movement may depend on sector trends and overall market direction. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, March 24, 2026: HDFC Bank, IRFC and IndiGo Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Tuesday.

Tata Power Share Price on March 24

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