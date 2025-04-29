United Parcel Service, also known as UPS, has announced that it will cut 20,000 jobs worldwide in 2025. United Parcel Service is an American package delivery company that operates internationally. The development comes after UPS's first-quarter profit beat market estimates, according to the Business Times report. UPS, a parcel delivery giant, said it will cut 20,000 jobs to lower costs amid an uncertain economy and in anticipation of weaker volumes from its largest customer, Amazon. UPS also said it expects to save USD 3.5 billion in 2025 from job cuts, in addition to closing 73 leased and owned buildings by the end of June. Infosys Layoffs: IT Giant Lays Off More 240 Trainees Who Failed Internal Assessments, Offers Free Upskilling.

UPS To Cut 20,000 Jobs Globally in 2025

BREAKING: UPS says it will cut 20,000 jobs worldwide in 2025 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) April 29, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)