Amazon Leo Ultra is the latest internet antenna announced by the company. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy called it the "fastest satellite internet antenna ever built," offering download speeds of up to 1 Gbps and upload speeds of up to 400 Mbps — all powered by custom Leo silicon. Amazon Leo Ultra will be accompanied by a network offering enterprise-grade performance and advanced encryption, featuring secure private networking that bypasses the public internet and connects directly to AWS, other cloud platforms, and on-premise networks. This combination will be highly valuable for millions of enterprises, government agencies, and organisations operating in areas with unreliable connectivity. Andy Jassy added that the team is also kicking off an enterprise preview using production hardware and software to gather feedback from select customers ahead of the commercial launch in 2026. TRAI Spam, Fraud Crackdown: Telecom Authority Takes Action on Over 21 Lakh Numbers by Disconnecting Them, Blacklists 1 Lakh Entities.

Amazon Leo Ultra Fastest Satellite Internet Antenna Announced

Excited to share new @Amazonleo Ultra is fastest satellite internet antenna ever built, delivering simultaneous download speeds up to 1 Gbps and upload speeds up to 400 Mbps, all powered by custom Leo silicon. Plus some more details on our network, which will offer… pic.twitter.com/FOE7pRgyH9 — Andy Jassy (@ajassy) November 24, 2025

