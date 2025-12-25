A major outage in Amazon’s cloud services unit, Amazon Web Services (AWS), has disrupted several online gaming services, including ARC Raiders, Fortnite, Fall Guys, and Rocket League. According to Downdetector, a platform that reports online outages, over 4000 users in the US reported issues with AWS. The number was nearly 35,000 for ARC Raiders. PlayStation, Xbox Networks, and Cloudflare users also reported problems. AWS provides on-demand computing power, data storage, and other digital services to companies, governments, and individuals. Meanwhile, AWS is yet to issue a statement. AWS Down: Full List of Sites and Apps Hit Due to Amazon Web Services Outage.

AWS Down

User reports indicate problems with Amazon Web Services since 8:41 PM EST. How is it affecting you? #AmazonWebServicesDownhttps://t.co/gtjcTxuBcO — Downdetector (@downdetector) December 25, 2025

AWS Outage

🚨 AWS is currently having an outage. Many services are being affected by it; Arc Raiders, Fortnite, Steam, Rocket League, Epic Games, Embark Studios, PlayStation Network, etc. Happy Holidays! pic.twitter.com/wwBHLmoS7Z — Dark Web Informer (@DarkWebInformer) December 25, 2025

AWS Hit With Outage

🚨AMAZON WEB SERVICES JUST CRASHED ON CHRISTMAS EVE AWS is down and taking tens of thousands of websites with it. Outage reports spiked from near zero to over 3,200 within minutes. If your favorite site isn't loading right now, this is probably why. This marks the third… pic.twitter.com/vV1x0AAhY3 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) December 25, 2025

Major Out Strikes AWS

User reports indicate problems with Playstation Network since 8:47 PM EST. How is it affecting you? #PlaystationNetworkDownhttps://t.co/FUuKl1GHAD — Downdetector (@downdetector) December 25, 2025

AWS Outage Affects Xbox Network

User reports indicate problems with Xbox Network (Xbox Live) since 8:52 PM EST. How is it affecting you? #XboxNetworkXboxLiveDownhttps://t.co/7ARxEDnIS3 — Downdetector (@downdetector) December 25, 2025

Cloudfare Users Report Issue After ASW Outage

User reports indicate problems with Cloudflare since 9:05 PM EST. How is it affecting you? #CloudflareDownhttps://t.co/mm61nvWbLp — Downdetector (@downdetector) December 25, 2025

