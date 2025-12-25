A major outage in Amazon’s cloud services unit, Amazon Web Services (AWS), has disrupted several online gaming services, including ARC Raiders, Fortnite, Fall Guys, and Rocket League. According to Downdetector, a platform that reports online outages, over 4000 users in the US reported issues with AWS. The number was nearly 35,000 for ARC Raiders. PlayStation, Xbox Networks, and Cloudflare users also reported problems. AWS provides on-demand computing power, data storage, and other digital services to companies, governments, and individuals. Meanwhile, AWS is yet to issue a statement. AWS Down: Full List of Sites and Apps Hit Due to Amazon Web Services Outage.

