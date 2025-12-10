Amazon has announced a massive USD 35 billion investment in India, aimed at accelerating AI-driven digitisation, boosting exports, and creating over one million jobs by 2030. Speaking at Amazon #SMBhav, Country Head Amit Agarwal said, “We will unlock AI for 15 million small businesses, hundreds of millions of customers, and 4 million government school children; boost cumulative exports to USD 80 billion and help create over a million job opportunities in India” He added that cumulative exports are expected to reach USD 80 billion, supporting India’s growth and innovation. Having already invested over USD 40 billion and helped digitise 12 million businesses, Amazon continues to strengthen its commitment to "Viksit Bharat" and "Atmanirbhar Bharat." Amazon SVP Emerging Markets, Amit Agarwal, further said, "Over the years, we've invested over $40 billion in India, and we're grateful to have exceeded our 2020 commitments ahead of schedule: helping digitize 12 million businesses, enabling $20 billion in exports and supporting 2.8 million direct & indirect jobs in 2024." Australia Social Media Ban: From Facebook to TikTok, List of Apps Banned by Anthony Albanese-Led Govt for Children Under 16.

— Amit Agarwal (@AmitAgarwal) December 10, 2025

