New Delhi, April 18: Infosys has reportedly laid off around 240 trainees after they failed to pass internal assessments. The development follows a previous round of layoffs in February for similar reasons. The Infosys layoffs came as the company announced its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings results. Infosys on Thursday reported that its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25 dropped by 11.7% to INR 7,033 crore compared to the same quarter last year.

As per a report of Money Control, Infosys has laid off 240 entry-level employees who did not pass their internal assessments. The email sent on April 18, as reviewed by Moneycontrol, read, “Further to the announcement of the results of your final assessment attempt, please be informed that you have not met the qualifying criteria in the ‘Generic foundation training program’ despite the additional preparation time, doubt-clearing sessions, several mock assessments and three attempts. As a result, you will not be able to continue your journey for the apprenticeship program.” Google Layoffs Coming to India: Tech Giant To Lay Off Advertising, Marketing and Sales Team From Bengaluru and Hyderabad Offices as Part of Global Restructuring, Say Reports.

The trainees affected by the recent layoffs will reportedly receive one month’s salary, accommodation, and a travel allowance for their journey from the training centre in Mysuru to Bengaluru or their hometown. As per reports, Infosys is providing those affected by the layoffs with free upskilling programs through NIIT and UpGrad. An email sent to the employees reportedly outlined that Infosys has also planned professional outplacement services to assist during the transition.

Additionally, the company is offering an alternative career pathway by sponsoring external training for preparing individuals for potential roles in the Business Process Management (BPM) industry. Upon successfully completing the training, participants may have the opportunity to apply for available positions within Infosys BPM Limited. Tech Layoffs 2025: Over 23,000 Employees Lose Jobs As Google, Microsoft, Meta, HP and Others Slash Workforce Amid Restructuring and Cost-Cutting Moves.

For those who prefer to continue developing their IT skills, there is also an option to enrol in an Infosys-sponsored external training program focused on Information Technology fundamentals to further support their career progression in the IT field. Additionally, Infosys has extended the offer to trainees who were impacted in February with the opportunity to enrol in these upskilling courses free of cost.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 18, 2025 12:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).