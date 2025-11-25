After impressing everyone with his performances in reality shows like Bigg Boss OTT, Roadies XX and Laughter Chefs 2, internet personality Elvish Yadav is all set to make his acting debut with the upcoming series Aukaat Ke Bahar. Makers of the Amazon MX Player show dropped a teaser for the series on Tuesday (November 25). The glimpse introduces Elvish Yadav’s life as a college student and shows how he navigates love, studies, college politics, and the usual hostel drama. His desi Jaat has to constantly face hurdles to prove his worth to his friends. Will he be able to manage it? A release date for Aukaat Ke Bahar is yet to be announced. Elvish Yadav Seeks Premanand Maharaj Guruji’s Blessings at His Vrindavan Ashram; ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ Winner Promises To Chant ‘Radha’ 10,000 Times a Day After Sage’s Spiritual Guidance (Watch Video).

Watch the Teaser of ‘Aukaat Ke Bahar’:

