Varun Beverages Ltd (NSE: VBL) saw a slight uptick in early trade on Monday, opening at INR 545.00 and trading at INR 539.65, up 0.32% from its previous close of INR 537.95. The stock, which has a 52-week high of INR 681.12 and a low of INR 419.55, remains a strong market player with a market capitalization of INR 1,82,073.98 crore. At 10:30 AM, the stock was trading at INR 538.45, up by INR 0.50 (0.09%). Analysts maintain a ‘Buy’ rating, with a median target price of INR 672.00, indicating a 24.81% potential upside. The highest target estimate stands at INR 802.00, while the lowest is INR 555.00. Investor sentiment remains optimistic amid strong growth projections. ICICI Bank Share Price Today, March 24: ICICI Bank Stock Climbs Over 1% on Strong Q4 Projections and Rate-Cut Optimism.

Varun Beverages Share Price Today, March 24:

Varun Beverages Stock Sees Modest Gains on NSE (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)

