On December 19, Vedanta stock rose as a result of a 1100% dividend, which is being celebrated by shareholders. The substantial payout of Rs 4,089 crores indicates sound financial standing and provides investors with substantial returns. After making a low in the vicinity of Rs 211, Vedanta has gradually bounced back, but with a fair amount of downside to get over the crucial 200-period MA of Rs 258. With resistance potentially present in the stock, a further increase is predicted, with the near-term objective estimated in the Rs 275–280 region. The stock might find support in the short term at Rs 254. The RSI is also showing strength, thus with the general trend increasing, one might expect a higher climb in the upcoming days. The prejudice would only be lessened by a clear violation below the Rs 246 threshold. Vedanta Group Inks MoU With 20 Korean Companies From Display Glass Industry, To Develop Electronics Manufacturing Hub in India.

Vedanta Share Price

High dividend yield stocks: Vedanta, Hindustan Zinc, Coal India among these top 15 large caps companies@iamrahuloberoi https://t.co/KSrum2LPi4 — Business Today (@business_today) December 19, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)