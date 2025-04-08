Shares of Vedanta Ltd ( NSE: VEDL) declined nearly 1% in early trade, falling to INR 370.35 on the NSE. The stock opened at INR 387.45 and touched a low of INR 370.20. With a market cap of INR 1.45 lakh crore, Vedanta is currently trading closer to its 52-week low of INR 317.10, far below the high of INR 526.95. Despite a strong dividend yield of 12.74%, the stock’s downtrend continues.

VEDL Stocks Falls Nearly 1% to INR 370.35

