Vedanta Limited (NSE: VEDL ) stocks opened in the green today, December 17. According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website, shares of Vedanta Limited (NSE: VEDL ) were trading at INR 571.55 and rose by INR 2.05 or 0.36%. The stock has risen 278% in five years and gained 114% in two years. In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Vedanta stands at 64.3, signaling the stock is trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold territory. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, December 17, 2025: Saregama India, Ola Electric and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday.

Vedanta Share Price Today, December 17:

(Photo Credits: NSE Website)

