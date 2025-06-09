Shares of Vedanta Ltd (NSE: VEDL) rose by 0.93% in early trading on Sunday, reaching INR 452.20 as of 10:02 AM IST. The stock opened at INR 452.50 and touched an intraday high of INR 454.95, with a low of INR 451.10. The company’s market capitalisation currently stands at approximately INR 1.68 lakh crore, and it trades at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 11.16. Vedanta continues to appeal to investors with a strong dividend yield of 10.42%.

