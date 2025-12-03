The stocks of Vedanta Limited (NSE: VEDL) opened in the red on Wednesday, December 3. The stocks of Vedanta were trading at INR 533.45 on December 3. Vedanta has been tightening its cost structure, particularly in the aluminium division. The company recently commissioned a 1.5 mtpa alumina refinery at Lanjigarh, taking total capacity to 5 mtpa. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, December 3, 2025: Canara Bank, IRFC and Motilal Oswal Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Wednesday.

Vedanta Share Price Today, December 3:

(Photo Credits: NSE)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (NSE Website). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)